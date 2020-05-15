May 15, 2020 / 04:10PM GMT
Adam L. Samuelson - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for continuing to attend our Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. Pleased today to have Archer-Daniels-Midland Company present. By the way, my name is Adam Samuelson. I'm the agribusiness equity research analyst here at Goldman.
But we're very happy to host ADM, where we have Ray Young, their Chief Financial Officer, here to do a fireside chat. Before I pass it over to Ray, who's got a few opening remarks, I did want to make sure everybody on the webcast was aware. We're happy to solicit questions electronically via the webcast. There should be a box in your screen where you can type those in and we will get to those later in our discussion. But before that, I'll ask some questions, and Ray is going to start with some prepared remarks.
So Ray, thank you for joining us. The floor is yours.
Ray Guy Young - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Executive VP & CFO
Yes. Thank you, Adam, and good day, every
Archer Daniels Midland Co at Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 15, 2020 / 04:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...