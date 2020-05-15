May 15, 2020 / 04:10PM GMT

Adam L. Samuelson - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for continuing to attend our Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. Pleased today to have Archer-Daniels-Midland Company present. By the way, my name is Adam Samuelson. I'm the agribusiness equity research analyst here at Goldman.



But we're very happy to host ADM, where we have Ray Young, their Chief Financial Officer, here to do a fireside chat. Before I pass it over to Ray, who's got a few opening remarks, I did want to make sure everybody on the webcast was aware. We're happy to solicit questions electronically via the webcast. There should be a box in your screen where you can type those in and we will get to those later in our discussion. But before that, I'll ask some questions, and Ray is going to start with some prepared remarks.



So Ray, thank you for joining us. The floor is yours.



Ray Guy Young - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. Thank you, Adam, and good day, every