Sep 16, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Thomas Marc Alfred Simonitsch - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Hello, everybody, and welcome to the JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference. My name is Tom Simonitsch. I'm a research analyst here at JPMorgan. We're delighted to host Ray Young, CFO of Archer Daniels Midland. I know that Ray has some opening remarks so we're handing over to him very quickly. ADM has a market cap of $26 billion. The stock has performed in line with the broader market year-to-date with total shareholder returns of 5% versus the S&P 7%, and we have a neutral rating.
With that, Ray, thank you so much for joining us. Over to you. Sorry, Ray, I think you may be on mute.
Ray Guy Young - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Executive VP & CFO
Sorry about that, Tom. So good morning, everyone, or good afternoon, everyone, and I appreciate the invitation from JPMorgan to participate in this conference here. I always look forward to coming to London for the September conference with JPM. And hopefully, next year, I'll be able to participate in person in order to m
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co at JPMorgan US All-Stars Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 16, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...