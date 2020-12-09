Dec 09, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Kenneth Bryan Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Food & Beverage Analyst



Good morning. My name is Ken Zaslow. I'm the food and agri business analyst at BMO Capital Markets.



First and foremost, I want to thank our panelists for taking the time to share their insights with us today. Second, I'm excited to host the renewable diesel panel. There's a substantial increase in renewable diesel demand and capacity likely we will have in ripple effect across the entire food supply chain and agri business sector for years to come. Third, we're fortunate to have 3 of the foremost experts with different perspectives on the future of renewable diesel and its implications.



Let me just provide a brief background for each of the panelists. We have Randy Stuewe, CEO and Chairman of Darling. Randy has been and continues to be a visionary within the renewable fuels industry. Specifically, Darling continues to enhance its position within renewable diesel through its integrated business model, has become the largest, most efficient, low-cost producer o