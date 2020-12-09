Dec 09, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Kenneth Bryan Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Food & Beverage Analyst



Hey, good afternoon, everyone. We have Ray and Alison. We're so glad that you both are here to discuss the overarching role of sustainability for ADM.



Ray, as CFO, you've been instrumental in effectively and structurally changing ADM's identity in terms of the capital allocation, efficiency, culture and product mix. ADM has better prioritized capital towards growth initiatives and cost efficiency programs. And Alison as Chief Sustainability Officer for nearly 4 years, who continue to position ADM to have a social and environmental impact on a global scale. In fact, under your leadership, ADM accomplished its 15% reduction goals a year earlier than expected and now has set out its Strive 35 plan, which sets ambitious greenhouse gas emissions and energy intensity reduction targets by 2035. Previously, Alison had been Vice President for Sustainability at Siemens and served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Welcome both of you guys