Archer-Daniels-Midland Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

D. Cameron Findlay - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Cameron Findlay, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of ADM. Welcome to ADM's 98th Annual Meeting of the Stockholders, which were holding online again this year due to the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19.



Rules for the meeting can be viewed in the link near the bottom of your web portal. We ask for your cooperation in adhering to these rules so that we can have a productive and efficient meeting.



I now call the meeting to order. The notice and proxy statement were made available on March 26, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of March 15, 2021, the record date for this meeting. The total number of shares of stock outstanding on the record date and entitled to vote was 558,500,563. If you haven't voted and want to do so, or if you wish to change your vote, you may do so by clicking on the voting button on the web portal and following the instructions there.



The Board of Directors has appointed Broadridge Financial Solutions through its representatives and agents a