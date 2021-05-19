May 19, 2021 / 12:40PM GMT

Kenneth Bryan Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Food & Beverage Analyst



Hey, good morning, Juan and Greg. Thank you both for being here. Hopefully, next year, we'll actually see each other in person.



Juan, as CEO and Chairman, you are the architect who effectively and structurally change ADM's identity across every facet of its operations, including capital allocation, efficiency, culture and product mix. ADM has better prioritized capital towards growth initiatives and cost efficiency programs. And because of all your actions, ADM is positioned better than ever to enjoy the fruits of the team's labor. And together with Greg as President of ADM's Ag Services & Oilseeds, ADM has expertly navigated the fluid market conditions and capitalized on key emerging opportunities.



With that, I'm going to turn it over to you, Juan, for a few introductory comments.



Juan Ricardo Luciano - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Ken, and thanks to BMO for having