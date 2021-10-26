Q3 2021 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Vikram Luthar - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Senior VP, Head of IR & CFO of Nutrition



Thank you, Emily. Good morning and welcome to ADM's third quarter earnings webcast. Starting tomorrow, a replay of today's webcast will be available at adm.com.



For those following the presentation, please turn to Slide 2, the company's safe harbor statement, which says that some of our comments and materials constitute forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These statements and materials are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risks