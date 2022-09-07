Sep 07, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT
Benjamin M. Theurer - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director
Thank you very much, and welcome back for the last presentation in this room in the afternoon. ADM, global leader in human and animal nutrition, world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Its purpose is to unlock the power of nature, to enrich the quality of life through industry advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste and the commitment to sustainability.
ADM gives customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. Its breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise gives the company unparalleled capabilities to meet the growing global needs for food, beverages, health and wellness and many more.
We're very pleased to welcome Juan Luciano, Chairman, President and CEO of ADM, who joined the company back in 2011 as EVP and Chief Operating Officer, became President back in 2014, CEO in 2015 and Chairman in 2016. He has successfully transformed ADM into a diversified in
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co at Barclays Consumer Staples Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 07, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...