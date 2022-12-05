Dec 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Kenneth Bryan Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Senior Equity Food & Beverage Analyst
Welcome back, everybody. Good morning, Vikram and Alison. We're so glad that you both are here to discuss the overarching role of sustainability for ADM.
Following more than 20 years in the financial leadership positions at both ADM and General Motors, Vikram has been pointed CFO at ADM earlier this year. He remains relentlessly focused on sustainability and growth as ADM continues to navigate an unprecedented environment and reap the rewards of growth and cost efficiency investments.
And Alison, as Chief Sustainability Officer for nearly 5 years, continues to position ADM to have a social and environmental impact on our global scale. In fact, under her leadership, ADM accelerated its non-deforestation commitment, announced a new goal to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2035. Previously, Alison had been Vice President for Sustainability at Siemens and served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Environmental and Public Works Comm
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co at BMO Capital Markets Growth & ESG Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...