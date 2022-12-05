Dec 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Kenneth Bryan Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Senior Equity Food & Beverage Analyst



Welcome back, everybody. Good morning, Vikram and Alison. We're so glad that you both are here to discuss the overarching role of sustainability for ADM.



Following more than 20 years in the financial leadership positions at both ADM and General Motors, Vikram has been pointed CFO at ADM earlier this year. He remains relentlessly focused on sustainability and growth as ADM continues to navigate an unprecedented environment and reap the rewards of growth and cost efficiency investments.



And Alison, as Chief Sustainability Officer for nearly 5 years, continues to position ADM to have a social and environmental impact on our global scale. In fact, under her leadership, ADM accelerated its non-deforestation commitment, announced a new goal to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2035. Previously, Alison had been Vice President for Sustainability at Siemens and served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Environmental and Public Works Comm