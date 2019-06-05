Jun 05, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Mark Mansur Zandi - Moody's Analytics - Inc. - Chief Economist



Thanks, Joanna. Good morning, everyone. May was a pretty tough month for the job market. Job growth slowed sharply. ADP is reporting a gain in private payrolls in the month of 27,000.



The weakness in job -- the job market was broad-based