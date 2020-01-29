Q2 2020 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Christian Greyenbuhl - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - VP of Investor Relations



Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining ADP's Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast. With me today are Carlos Rodriguez, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathleen Winters, our Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we released our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The earnings materials are available on the SEC's website and our Investor Relations website at investors.adp.com, where you will also find the investor presentation that accompany this call as well as our quarterly history of revenue and pretax earning