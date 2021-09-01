Sep 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Joanna DiNizio - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - Director of Public Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the August 2021 ADP's National Employment Report Media Conference Call. With us is Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP. Nela will share her thoughts on the August findings, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are at company's payroll. And then she'll take as many of your questions as possible before our hard stop at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Nela, please go ahead.



Nela Richardson -



Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everybody. Good morning from my very rainy day in [Brunswick], New Jersey. Our latest report suggests that the labor market recovery has downshifted. In August, private sector payrolls grew by 374,000 on net. The underlying model that p