Automatic Data Processing Inc Investor Day Transcript

Welcome, and thank you for joining us for ADP's 2021 Investor Day. We're excited to have you here today, but more importantly, we're excited for the years ahead here at ADP.



For our agenda today, we're going to start with 3 main presentations. Carlos will kick it off with a big picture and talk about where we stand today; Don Weinstein will update us on our product and innovation journey; and then Maria Black will talk about how we're taking it all to market. After a short break, our Chief Strategy Officer, Chris D'Ambrosio, will facilitate a discussion with our business unit presidents about how we're driving growth in each of their respective business units. And then, we'll wrap up the prepared portion with Don McGuire, our new Chief Financial Officer, as he talks about how it all translates to the financial outlook.



At the end, of course, we'll have Q&A.