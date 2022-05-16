May 16, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
Ramsey Clark El-Assal - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi. Welcome back, everybody. And we are very pleased today to have Maria Black, President of ADP , joining us. Maria, thanks so much for being here. Appreciate it.
Maria Black - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - President
Thank you. Thanks for having me, Ramsey.
Questions and Answers:Ramsey Clark El-Assal - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
This first question is sort of half intro, half 2-part questions. So bear with me for a second.
So you have an extensive history at ADP. You ran sales and marketing, small business services, I think, human resources, outsourcing including the PEO and serving as the GM for ADP in the United Kingdom, if I got all that correct.
Maria Black - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - President
You did.
Ramsey Clark El-Assal - Barclays Bank PLC, Research