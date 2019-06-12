Autodesk Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Pascal W. Di Fronzo - Autodesk, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Welcome, and thank you for joining us at Autodesk 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Pascal Di Fronzo, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, and I'll be conducting the formal business portion of the meeting today. After we complete the formal portion of the meeting, there will be an opportunity for questions. As a reminder, the meeting is being webcast live and will be available for replay later today.



Before we get started, I'd like to introduce the members of our Board of Directors standing for reelection: Andrew Anagnost; Karen Blasing; Reid French; Blake Irving; Mary McDowell; Stephen Milligan; Lorrie Norrington; Betsy Rafael; and Stacy Smith. I'd like to thank the Board for their service and support in the past year. In particular, I'd like to acknowledge and thank Crawford Beveridge, who is retiring from the Board after 26 years. Crawford has made immeasurable contributions during his tenure on the Autodesk Board and provided critica