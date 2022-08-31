Aug 31, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Bhavin S. Shah - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
Great. Good afternoon, everyone. For those of you that don't me, I'm Bhavin Shah, I'm a member of the software research team at Deutsche Bank. I'm pleased to be hosting Autodesk here today for a fireside session.
(inaudible) Theo Agelopoulos, Vice President of AEC Design Strategy; and Simon Mays-Smith, VP of Investor Relations. Theo, Simon, great to have you with us.
Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you.
Bhavin S. Shah - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
I guess before we start, Simon, do you want to kick off with Safe Harbor?
Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR
Yes. Good job with the name, by the way. We may make forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation. Please refer to our SEC filings for information on risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from th
Autodesk Inc at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript
Aug 31, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...