Ameren Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Ameren Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Warner Baxter, Chairman, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Warner L. Baxter - Ameren Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Warner Baxter, the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameren Corporation, and I welcome you to this virtual Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Ameren Corporation, Ameren Illinois Company, which we operate as Ameren Illinois, and Union Electric Company, which we operate as Ameren Missouri. We certainly appreciate all of you joining us online today.



At Ameren, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we never compromise on safety. It's one of our core values. As our world continues to address COVID-19, many things are uncertain, and Ameren's commitment to safety for our coworkers, our customers, our communities and to you, our shareholders, remains constant. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and to support