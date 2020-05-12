Q1 2020 Ameren Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a remainder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Kirk, Director of Investor Relations for Ameren Corporation. Thank you. You may begin.



Andrew Kirk - Ameren Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning. On the call with me today are Warner Baxter, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Moehn, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of the Ameren management team joining remotely. Warner and Michael will discuss our earnings results and guidance as well as provide a business update. Then we will open the call for questions.



Before we begin, let me cover a few administrative details. This call contains time-sensitive data that is accurate only as of the date of today's live broadcast, and redistribution of this broadcast is prohibited. To assist with our call this morning, we have posted a presen