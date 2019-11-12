Nov 12, 2019 / 02:45PM GMT

Nicholas K. Akins - American Electric Power Company, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



While they keep coming in, I'll start anyway. Okay. Welcome, everyone, to American Electric Power's presentation, company presentation here at EEI. We have myself, several executive team members here as well. So if you have any questions you'd like to ask, we have the right people here to answer those questions. Brian Tierney, our CFO; Lisa Barton, who runs Utilities; Paul Chodak who runs Generation; Mark McCullough, who runs Transmission; and Charles Patton of External Affairs. And we also have Julie [Sherwood] here, who everyone knows, and along with [Ali] and [Bill]. We've got the regulatory and budgeting covered, too. So if you have any questions at all, you've got the brain trust here to answer any of those.



We -- this is really, for this EEI Financial Conference, it's been more of a confirmation of what we're about and really, some consistency and quality of earnings and dividends going forward. EEI Financial is sort of interesting for me because it's always the anniversary of the tenure of my being CEO,