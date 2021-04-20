Apr 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Nicholas K. Akins - American Electric Power Company, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, everyone. This is Nick Akins, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Electric Power. I want to thank you all for joining us today, and I hope you and your families are healthy and well.



This annual meeting will be conducted according to the formal agenda outlined in the proxy statement dated March 10, 2021. We are here to conduct the business on that agenda and to consider any other matters that properly may be brought before the meeting by the shareholders.



With me is Mr. David M. Feinberg, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and our Secretary. Mr. Feinberg will be assisting me in the conduct of this meeting. To support the health and safety of our employe