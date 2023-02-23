Feb 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Darcy Reese - American Electric Power Company, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Brad. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Call for American Electric Power. We appreciate you taking time today to join us. Our earnings release, presentation slides and related financial information are available on our website at aep.com. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements during the call. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors. Joining me this morning for opening remarks are Julia Sloat, our President and Chief Executive Officer;