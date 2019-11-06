Q3 2019 AES Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the AES Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ahmed Pasha, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ahmed Pasha - The AES Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter -- third quarter 2019 financial review call. Our press release, presentation and related financial information are available on our website at aes.com.



Today, we will be making forward-looking statements during the call. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors.



Joining me this morning are AndrÃ©s Gluski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Gustavo Pimenta, our Chief Financial Officer; and other senior members of our management team. With that, I will turn the call over to AndrÃ©s. AndrÃ©s?



AndrÃ©