Jun 17, 2020 / 04:50PM GMT

Jay Donald Horine - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - MD & Head of Investment Banking for North American Energy



Hello, everyone, and good afternoon. My name is Jay Horine. I run JPMorgan's Global Energy Power and Renewables Investment Banking practice. I'm thrilled, in our fifth annual conference, to welcome AndrÃ©s Gluski, the CEO and Chairman of AES for a 40-minute chat. AES is one of the most interesting and exciting companies because AndrÃ©s has a view on essentially every fuel choice and as well as countries, regulated, unregulated. So we thought he'd be a super interesting person to take us through the current landscape of the energy world.



We will try to take some questions. So if you have a question you'd like to ask, you can put it in the chat box. And Bobby (inaudible), our producer will send it to us. AndrÃ©s, just a brief background on AndrÃ©s. He became CEO and President in 2011. He had been COO for 5 years. He's led the company through a dramatic transformation by focusing on innovation and simplifying the company's story. Again, we think AES is one of the most interesting and exciting c