Sep 27, 2023 / 02:25PM GMT

Steven Isaac Fleishman - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Analyst



Thanks, everyone. Next up, we've got AES with the CEO, Andres Gluski. Andres will give you 5 or 10 minutes to tell the AES story, and then we'll do some questions. So thanks for coming.



Andres Ricardo Gluski Weilert - The AES Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Well, Steve, thank you very much for having me here, and thank all of you for being here. This is certainly an interesting time for AES. The way I would describe it is sort of the tale of 2 cities like the best of times and the worst of times. In terms of the company itself and executing our plan, it's the best of times. We're going to build more renewables this year, sign more PPAs, hit our -- more earnings, more cash than ever. So I feel we're creating extremely valuable franchise.



On the other hand, we're very disappointed with our stock's performance this year. As of December of last year, we were the best performer in our sector, whether you looked at it 5 years, 3 years, 2 years, 1 year. And we understand that the