Q3 2023 AES Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining the AES Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Financial Review Call. My name is Kate, and I will be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Susan Harcourt, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may proceed.



Susan Pasley Keppelman Harcourt - The AES Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2023 financial review call. Our press release, presentation and related financial information are available on our website at aes.com.



Today, we will be making forward-looking statements. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements, which are discussed in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website along with the presentation.



Joining me this morning are Andres Gluski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Coughlin, our Chief Financial Offi