Aflac Inc Financial Analysts Briefing Transcript

David A. Young - Aflac Incorporated - VP of Investor & Rating Agency Relations



Good morning and welcome to Aflac's Financial Analyst Briefing and welcome to the NYC. I'm David Young, Vice President of Investor and Rating Agency Relations. For those of you who have joined us here at the NYC, you will find an agenda and biographies of all our presenters and panelists in the materials in front of you. We've also posted these materials online for today's event.



Before we begin our presentation this morning, I would like to introduce the Aflac Incorporated Board members who are attending today. Please stand as I call your name.



Georgette Kiser. Ms. Kiser is an Operating Executive at the Carlyle Group, where she is advising across the firm and in particular, the firm's global technology and solutions organization by developing and driving IT strategies across the global enterprise. Prior to this, she served as a Managing Director and Chief Information Officer for the Carlyle Group. Ms. Kiser joined the Board in May of this year.



Karole Lloyd. Ms. Lloyd is a certified public accoun