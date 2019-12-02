Aflac Inc 2020 Outlook Teleconference Transcript

Dec 02, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Aflac 2020 Outlook Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. David Young, Vice President of Aflac Investor and Rating Agency Relations.



David A. Young - Aflac Incorporated - VP of Investor & Rating Agency Relations



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to our 2020 outlook call. Joining us this morning during the Q&A portion are members of our executive management team in the U.S., Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO; Fred Crawford, Executive Vice President and CFO of Aflac Incorporated; Teresa White, President of Aflac U.S.; Eric Kirsch, Global Chief Investment Officer; Rich Williams, Chief Distribution Officer; Al Riggieri, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary; and Max Broden, Deputy CFO and Treasurer.



We are also joined by members of our executive management team in Tokyo at Aflac Life Insurance Japan; Charles Lake, Chairman and Representative Director, President of Aflac International; Masatoshi Koide, President and Re