Q3 2020 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Adrianne. Good morning and welcome to Aflac Incorporated's third quarter earnings call. As always, we have posted our earnings release and financial supplement to investors.aflac.com.



This morning, we will be hearing remarks about the quarter as well as our operations in Japan and the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated, will begin with an overview of our operations in Japan and the U.S. Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Incorporated, will then touch briefly on conditions in the third quarter and discuss how we are navigating the pandemic, including some key initiatives. Max BrodÃ©n, Executive Vice President and CFO of Aflac Incorporated, will then