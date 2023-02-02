Q4 2022 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, and welcome to Aflac Incorporated's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. This morning, we will be hearing remarks about the quarter related to our operations in Japan and the United States from Daniel Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated. Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Incorporated, who is joining us from Japan, will then touch briefly on conditions in the quarter and discuss key initiatives.



Yesterday, after the close, we posted our earnings release and financial supplement to investors.aflac.com, along with a video for Max Broden, Executive Vice President and CFO of Aflac Incorporated, who provided an update on our quarterly financial results and current capital and liquidity. Max will be joining us