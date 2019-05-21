May 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Rose Marie E. Glazer - American International Group, Inc. - VP, Corporate Secretary & Deputy General Counsel



Good morning. I'm Rose Marie Glazer, Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel of AIG, and I welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 2019.



Joining me is Doug Steenland, Chairman of the AIG Board of Directors; and Brian Duperreault, AIG's President and Chief Executive Officer. This meeting is also being webcast, and we welcome those listening from beyond 175 Water Street here in New York City.



Before we begin the meeting, I'd like to cover a couple of housekeeping items. For those joining us in person, please turn off your mobile devices as they may interfere with the webcast. In addition, a quick safety announcement. Note the emergency exits in the side and rear of the room. In the unlikely event of an emergency, instructions will be provided by our building's safety and security teams. If, for any reason, it becomes necessary to exit the building, you will be directed by our staff to the emergency exits and to the stairwells located at the rear of the elevat