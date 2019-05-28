May 28, 2019 / 01:25PM GMT
Joshua Shanker -
Well, thank you for joining us. We're very pleased. We have Mark Lyons here from AIG. Mark is the CFO and I guess, we were just talking, still technically the Chief Actuary, but that will probably end pretty soon.
Mark Donald Lyons - American International Group, Inc. - Executive VP, Global Chief Actuary & Head of Portfolio Management
Hopefully.
Joshua Shanker -
I assume most people in the room know Mark. Before this, Mark was working at Arch Capital, both as the CFO and for a time, he had an insurance practice there. And I guess it's almost about a 1-year anniversary he moved to AIG, maybe 11 months.
Mark Donald Lyons - American International Group, Inc. - Executive VP, Global Chief Actuary & Head of Portfolio Management
July 1, so yes.
Joshua Shanker -
July 1, so that's been very fruitful. And so feel free -- I'm going to open it up to the audience for questions. I'll try and get the ball rolling a little bit, and -- but I'm sur
American International Group Inc at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Investor Conference Transcript
May 28, 2019 / 01:25PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...