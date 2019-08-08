Aug 08, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Elizabeth A. Werner - American International Group, Inc. - Head of IR and VP



Thank you, Jake, and good morning, everyone. Today's remarks may contain forward-looking statements, including comments relating to company performance, strategic priorities, business mix and market conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based on management's current expectations. Actual performance and events may materially differ. Factors that could cause results to differ include the factors described in our first quarter 2019 Form 10-Q, our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other recent filings made with the SEC. AIG is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other