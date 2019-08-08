Aug 08, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the AIG's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And now at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Liz Werner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Elizabeth A. Werner - American International Group, Inc. - Head of IR and VP
Thank you, Jake, and good morning, everyone. Today's remarks may contain forward-looking statements, including comments relating to company performance, strategic priorities, business mix and market conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based on management's current expectations. Actual performance and events may materially differ. Factors that could cause results to differ include the factors described in our first quarter 2019 Form 10-Q, our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other recent filings made with the SEC. AIG is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other
Q2 2019 American International Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...