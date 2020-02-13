Feb 13, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. Today's call will cover AIG's fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results announced earlier this morning. The news release, financial results presentation and financial supplement were posted on our website at www.aig.com, and the 10-K for the year will be filed next week.



Our speakers today include Brian Duperreault, CEO; Peter Zaffino, President and Chief Operating Officer of AIG and CEO of General Insurance; Kevin Hogan, CEO, Life and Retirement; and Mark Lyons, CFO. Following their prepared remarks, we will have time for Q&a