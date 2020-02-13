Feb 13, 2020 / 05:35PM GMT

Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



That was entertaining. I enjoyed that. Probably won't get the same amount of story this time but maybe a little bit more information, so let's move on to the next session. Very pleased to have 2 key members of AIG's management team with us today: President and COO, Peter Zaffino; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Lyons. Together, they have about 70 years of industry experience, and both have great track records with previous companies' value creation.



The pace of change at AIG has always been elevated. I feel like today, it's at supersonic speeds. The company has a great sense of urgency, is taking dramatic action to improve results. Obviously, most of you saw the results this morning. I saw the results. I did not listen to the call because I was up here hosting. So I might ask some questions you guys have addressed publicly, but it might be a good opportunity for you to expand on in any way.



Peter Salvatore Zaffino - American International Group, Inc. - President, Global COO & CEO of General