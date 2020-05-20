May 20, 2020 / 12:35PM GMT

Elyse Beth Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Elyse Greenspan, the senior insurance analyst at Wells Fargo, and it's our pleasure today to have with us AIG. From the company, we have Sabra Purtill, Deputy CFO, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations, so she definitely wears several hats at the company; and we're also joined by Shelley Singh, who is a Managing Director in the Investor Relations department as well.



And so before we kick off the fireside chat with the list of questions that I have, I'm going to turn over the -- turn it over to Sabra for just some introductory remarks that she has. Go ahead, Sabra.



Sabra Rose Purtill - American International Group, Inc. - Deputy CFO and Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations & Corporate Development



Great. Thank you, Elyse. And first of all, I hope everybody is safe and healthy and not going too stir-crazy in these very unusual times. And we do wish you all the best with your