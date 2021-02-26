Feb 26, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
Andrew Scott Kligerman - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Life Insurance Analyst
Okay, operator. Let us know when we're ready.
Operator
We are live. You may begin.
Andrew Scott Kligerman - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Life Insurance Analyst
Excellent. Well, it's a pleasure to have senior AIG management with us today. We've got Mark Lyons, Executive Vice President and CFO of the company; and Sabra Purtill, Deputy CFO and Treasurer.
The way I'm going to approach it today is I'm going to ask a series of questions. And then toward the end, I'm going to take a number of questions, whatever you may have, via e-mail. So my e-mail is [email protected]. And the last name is K-L-I-G-E-R-M-A-N. So happy to take those e-mail questions if you have them.
Feb 26, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
