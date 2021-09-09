Sep 09, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. It's Meyer Shields of KBW, and we are extremely fortunate to have, for our next session, AIG's CEO, President and most recently, Chairman of the Board-elect, Peter Zaffino. Obviously, anyone remotely familiar with the story, has seen a phenomenal turnaround over the period that Peter has been at AIG.
And the format for this session is going to be the same as what we've done for most. I'm going to have Peter make a few opening comments, and then we'll dive right into Q&A. As always, we greatly encourage questions from our clients. So please feel free to submit them. By far, the best format is to add them to the actual chat in the window there. I have very spotty access to my e-mail over the course of the chat. So questions you want me to ask, I think, are best presented there.
And with that, I'm going to withdraw to the background and turn the floor over to Peter Zaffino for opening comments.
Peter Salvatore Zaffino - American International Group, Inc
American International Group Inc at KBW Insurance Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 09, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...