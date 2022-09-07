Sep 07, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



AIG is going to start with some opening comments, and then we'll head into Q&A. And following the practice we've had all day, I'll start off with a few questions. If you have questions that you want to address to Peter, please make sure to raise your hand. The lights are a little bright, so I will try and see. I may miss you at first glance, but our point is to get your questions answered to the extent that we can.



So with that, I'm going to hand it over to Peter, and thank you.



Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO -



Thanks, Meyer. It's great to be here with everyone today at the KBW Insurance Conference. I really appreciate the opportunity to participate.



Before we transition, as Meyer said, to the Q&A portion, I'd like to give about 10 minutes of opening remarks just to highlight some of the progress we made at AIG over the past few years. Of course, you expect me to say this, but I need to note upfront that given our announcement last night regarding the IP