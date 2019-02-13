Q4 2018 Assurant Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Christina, and good morning, everyone. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results with you today. Joining me for Assurant's conference call are Alan Colberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Dziadzio, our Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued a news release announcing our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. The release and corresponding financial supplement are available on assurant.com. We'll start today's call with brief remarks from Alan and Richard before moving into a Q&A session.



Some of the statements made today may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may caus