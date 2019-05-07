Q1 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Assurant's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Suzanne Shepherd, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Suzanne Shepherd - Assurant, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Christina, and good morning, everyone. We look forward to discussing our first quarter 2019 results with you today.



Joining me for Assurant's conference call are Alan Colberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Dziadzio, our Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued a news release announcing our results for the first quarter 2019. The release and corresponding financial supplement are available on assurant.com. As noted in both documents, we updated our key financial metrics for the enterprise and our operating segments to align with the company's strategic focus and the financial objectives shared at our recent Investor Day. We believe these metrics will be a better indicator of performance going forward.