Feb 15, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Grace Helen Carter - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everyone. Welcome back to the conference. We have Keith Demmings with Assurant with us right now. Keith assumed the role of CEO at the beginning of this year. Prior to that, he's been with Assurant for 25 years in various positions. Most recently before CEO, he was the President of the Global Lifestyle lines. Keith, would you like to start us off with a bit of an introduction to Assurant?



Keith Warner Demmings - Assurant, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. And thanks for having me, Grace. Happy to be here. And Assurant is a Fortune 300 company. We operate globally around the world in 21 different countries. We've been really transforming the business fairly significantly over the last several years to become a provider of housing and lifestyle protection services, very much focused on supporting evolving needs of the connected consumer.



We've tried to drive the business forward by focusing more on capital-light fee income product lines. We specialize in mobile device p