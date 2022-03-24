Mar 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Suzanne Shepherd - Assurant, Inc. - SVP of IR & Sustainability
Hello, and welcome to Assurant's Virtual 2022 Investor Day. I'm Suzanne Shepherd, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. I would like to begin by thanking you all for joining us as this is a prime opportunity for us to share with you our vision for the future. As you may have seen, this morning, we issued a news release outlining that today, we will review our long-term strategy and 3-year financial objectives for Assurant.
Some of the statements during our presentation, including those projected in the company outlook and financial objectives, may constitute forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ materially. Please check out our SEC filings for factors that may impact those statements.
In addition, we use non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's operating performance. Comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation of the two can be found in our presentation materials.
Turning to our agenda for the day. We're looking forward to sharing our vision for the
Assurant Inc Investor Day Transcript
Mar 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...