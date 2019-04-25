Q1 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



Some of the comments made during this conference call, including answers given in response to questions, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the security laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties discussed on this call or described in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements. In addition, for reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call as well as other information regarding these measures, please refer to the most recent earnings release and the other materials in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



It is now my pleasure to introduce J. Patrick Gallagher, Chairman, President and CEO of Arthur J.