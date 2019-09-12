Sep 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Raymond Iardella - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. - VP of IR
All right. So good morning, everyone. My name is Ray Iardella. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. I want to welcome everyone to our third quarter investor meeting, including those of you here in Rolling Meadows and those of you on the webcast. One sort of operational or note to make. For those here in the room, if you have a question, please wait until we give you a mic so the people on the webcast can hear -- clearly hear the question and the answer.
Before I get started, the other thing that I wanted to mention, we just handed out our updated CFO Commentary document. We also posted the same document to our website at www.ajg.com/sept12materials.
An 8-K regarding this information was filed this morning as well. So before we get started, I'd like to make a quick legal comment. Some of the comments made today -- made during today's meeting, including answers given in response to questions, may constitute forward-looking st
Arthur J Gallagher & Co Investor Meeting with Management Transcript
Sep 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...