Sep 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Raymond Iardella - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. - VP of IR



All right. So good morning, everyone. My name is Ray Iardella. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. I want to welcome everyone to our third quarter investor meeting, including those of you here in Rolling Meadows and those of you on the webcast. One sort of operational or note to make. For those here in the room, if you have a question, please wait until we give you a mic so the people on the webcast can hear -- clearly hear the question and the answer.



Before I get started, the other thing that I wanted to mention, we just handed out our updated CFO Commentary document. We also posted the same document to our website at www.ajg.com/sept12materials.



An 8-K regarding this information was filed this morning as well. So before we get started, I'd like to make a quick legal comment. Some of the comments made today -- made during today's meeting, including answers given in response to questions, may constitute forward-looking st