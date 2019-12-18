Dec 18, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Raymond Iardella - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. - VP of IR



Get started. I'm Ray Iardella, Head of Investor Relations at Gallagher. I want to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter 2019 Investor Relations Meeting here in New York City and those of you who are listening in on the webcast. Each speaker today will be providing about 20 minutes of prepared remarks, and then we'll open it up for Q&A for those of you who are here in the room.



For the benefit of those on the webcast, we ask that you please wait for a microphone before you ask a question. We have a couple folks helping out today that will be passing around the mics whenever you want to ask a question.



Additionally, we just handed out our updated CFO commentary document, and we posted the same document to our website at www.ajg.com/December18materials. An 8-K regarding this information was filed this morning as well.



So before we get started, I'd like to make a quick legal comment. Some of the comments made during today's meeting, includi