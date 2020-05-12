Arthur J Gallagher & Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

J. Patrick Gallagher - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Pat Gallagher, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. I will be presiding over today's meeting.



It is now my pleasure to officially call to order the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Thank you for joining us this morning.



We are conducting the annual meeting virtually this year instead of in person in light of the public health concerns relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The agenda and rules of conduct have been provided on the virtual meeting website. Rules of conduct outline how we will proceed with today's meeting. In order to conduct an informative, orderly and constructive meeting, we ask the participants abide by these rules. (Operator Instructions) Thank you for your cooperation with these rules.



It is now my pleasure to introduce the other members of the Board, all of whom are in attendance today: Sherry Barrat, William Bax, John Coldman, Frank English, Dave Johnson,