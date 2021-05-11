Arthur J Gallagher & Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

J. Patrick Gallagher - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. - Chairman, President & CEO



Gallagher, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Company. Welcome to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Thank you for joining us this morning.



Like many companies, last year, we conducted our annual meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are doing so again this year, also due in part to the ongoing pandemic. However, we've decided we like the virtual meeting format, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of stockholders without the necessity of travel to our headquarters. We expect that the virtual meeting will become our standard approach in years to come.



It is now my pleasure to officially call the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Arthur J. Gallagher & Company to order. The agenda and rules of conduct have been provided on the virtual meeting website. The rules of conduct outline how we will proceed with today's meeting. In order to conduct an informative, orderly and constructive meeting, we ask that participants abid