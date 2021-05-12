May 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Arthur J. Gallagher & Company's call to discuss the acquisition of certain Willis Towers Watson Pick operations. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Some of the comments made during this conference call, including answers given in response to questions may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the company's 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings for more details on its forward-looking statements and related risks and uncertainties. In addition, for reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call as well as other information regarding these measures, please refer to our most recent SEC filings and other materials in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, J. Patrick Gallagher, Chairman, President and CEO of Arthur J