Cigna Corp at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Transcript

Sep 10, 2019 / 03:45PM GMT

Rivka Regina Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everybody, or almost good afternoon. I'm Ricky Goldwasser, Morgan Stanley's health care services analyst.



Before we kick off this session, please note, all important disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website.



And with that, I am very pleased to introduce our next guest in this fireside session. To my left, we have Cigna's CEO, David Cordani. Hello, David. And Head of IR, Will McDowell. Will, David, thank you very much for joining us today.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDDavid, this has been a very important and transformational year for Cigna, really kind of like setting the foundation for creating a health enterprise in having a very differentiated role within the health care marketplace. So if you can spend a few minutes with us just to kind of like to frame the opportunity that you see.- Cigna Corporation - President, CEO & Direc