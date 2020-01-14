Cigna Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 14, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Gary Paul Taylor - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Okay. Good. I can't see, but hopefully, you can hear me. It's my pleasure this morning -- I don't want to mess with that. It's my pleasure this morning to introduce Cigna. Cigna provides group health insurance, managed care and pharmacy benefit products and services and international health plans worldwide. The company completed its acquisition of Express Scripts just over a year ago. Recently, it announced plans to sell its Group Life and Disability (sic) [Group Disability and Life] business. Today, the company serves over 17 million global medical customers, 70%, which are in self-funded arrangements as well as 28 million behavioral care, 17 million dental, more than 75 million pharmacy members. The company was able to generate almost $140 billion of revenue in 2019.



And it's my pleasure to have a fireside chat format with the CEO, David Cordani. So David, welcome. Thanks for being here.



David Michael Cordani - Cigna Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for having me